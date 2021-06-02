Dr. Joseph Christiana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Christiana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Christiana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Christiana works at
Locations
Division of Cardiology55 Grand St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-8700
Nuvance Health The Heart Center33 Grand St Ste 53, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-8700
Health Quest Medical Practice854 ROUTE 212, Saugerties, NY 12477 Directions (845) 339-8700
Northern Dutchess Hospital6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christiana is the cardiologist for my partner, Dennis Caro and my good friend Eugene Gregan, who both highly recommended him to me when got a referral for a cardiologist. He is a very knowledgeable and nice person and I would trust him implicitly. I had my first visit last week and it was a pleasure.
About Dr. Joseph Christiana, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christiana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christiana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christiana has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christiana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiana.
