Overview

Dr. Joseph Choo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Choo works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.