Dr. Joseph Chong, MD
Dr. Joseph Chong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Park Place Health Center Pharmacy9250 Bellaire Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 981-0988
- 2 9204 BELLAIRE BLVD, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 981-0988
Dr. Chong is a great and knowledgeable doctor. I have been going to him for 20 years. He tends to your needs. Im always comfortable with him. He takes his time with me and makes sure that i understand everything. I trust Dr. Chong.
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
