Dr. Joseph Chong, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Chong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chong works at JOSEPH C CHONG MD PC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Place Health Center Pharmacy
    9250 Bellaire Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 981-0988
  2. 2
    9204 BELLAIRE BLVD, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 981-0988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Joseph Chong, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164499224
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chong works at JOSEPH C CHONG MD PC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chong’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

