Dr. Joseph Chipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chipman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chipman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Chipman works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2564
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chipman?
One of the best doctors out there! I did my research before I picked an neurologist. Dr. Chipman seemed to be nr 1 neurologists in Clt and I cannot express enough how good he is. Very thorough, understanding, and he spends his time with each patient. I have been seeing him quite a few times and I have never felt rushed. Also, he made me feel very well taken care of. He is very knowledgeable and answers the questions in a easy way!
About Dr. Joseph Chipman, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871756759
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chipman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chipman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chipman works at
Dr. Chipman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.