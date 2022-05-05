Overview

Dr. Joseph Chiara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chiara works at North Valley ENT Associates PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.