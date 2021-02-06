Dr. Chenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Chenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chenger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Foothills Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Dr. Chenger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TriStar Centennial Medical Center2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
-
2
Centennial Medical Center345 23rd Ave N Ste 212, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 963-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chenger?
He Is AND was AWESOME DOCTOR I MISS HIM AND WISH HE COULD ASSIST DR LUCAS BURTON IN MY SURGERY PERSONALLY ..I'm so grateful to Dr Chenger..if u out there Say Heiio...be safe and God Bless you ..Dr Lucas I'm cheering you on....and may your hands be just as great..God speed...
About Dr. Joseph Chenger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851382279
Education & Certifications
- Foothills Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Calgary University
- University Of Lethbridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chenger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chenger works at
Dr. Chenger has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.