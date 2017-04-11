Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Highland Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Mannie Joel MD Inc.15035 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 481-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr. Cheng performed an outpatient procedure to repair a torn meniscus in my knee. From medical consultations through post-op discussions, he has been enthusiastic, attentive, cautious, revelatory, and transparent in his care. A very good surgeon with a very likable personality.
About Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1871696997
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.