Dr. Joseph Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital

Locations
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 365-2134
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Ben Taub General Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
