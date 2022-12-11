Dr. Joseph Cheatle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheatle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cheatle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cheatle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Cheatle works at
Locations
-
1
Strand Regional Specialty Assoc8170 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-2336
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (704) 272-3578
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheatle?
Dr. Cheatle was very kind, understanding and took the time to go into a lot of detail explaining everything to me that he needed to and even kept asking me if I had any other questions that I needed to ask him. You could tell that he didn’t want me to feel like I was being rushed in order for him to get to his next appointment or whatever else he may have had going on. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who might be in need of a surgeon in his field of expertise. Very professional!
About Dr. Joseph Cheatle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1093976995
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheatle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheatle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheatle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheatle works at
Dr. Cheatle has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheatle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheatle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheatle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheatle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheatle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.