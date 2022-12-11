Overview

Dr. Joseph Cheatle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Cheatle works at GRAND STRAND REG MED CENTER in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.