Dr. Joseph Chattahi, MD
Dr. Joseph Chattahi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 19725 Allen Rd Ste 100, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (313) 562-3232
Alice R Shanaver DO19135 Allen Rd Ste 100, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 486-4700
Venocure Professional Limited Liability Company2881 Monroe St Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions
Venocure, PLLC22060 Beech St Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-3232
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I would highly recommend Dr Chattahi to anyone. He is very knowledgeable, caring, he will sit and listen to your concerns. If you need a cardiologist he is your Dr.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chattahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chattahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chattahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chattahi has seen patients for Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chattahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chattahi speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chattahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chattahi.
