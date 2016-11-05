Overview

Dr. Joseph Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Chang works at Empire Eye and Laser Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Montecito, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.