Dr. Joseph Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Empire Eye and Laser Center4105 Empire Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 325-3937Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Montecito Aesthetic Institute1150 Coast Village Rd Ste H, Montecito, CA 93108 Directions (805) 565-5700
Empire Surgery Center4101 Empire Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 325-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and skilled
About Dr. Joseph Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306959259
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.