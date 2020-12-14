Dr. Chanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Chanda, MD
Dr. Joseph Chanda, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Joseph J. Chanda MD PA207 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-4010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Chanda for years. He is the best Dermatologist I have ever been to. His knowledge base is superior to any other doctor I have ever been to,,,
About Dr. Joseph Chanda, MD
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Chanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanda has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanda.
