Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Chalal works at
Locations
-
1
Personalized Orthopedics of the Palm Beaches6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-5888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalal?
I would highly recommend Dr. chalal to my friends and family. He is a highly skilled Surgeon and I feel lucky to have had him as my doctor. A.H.
About Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962454082
Education & Certifications
- Sydney Sports Med Institute
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Lafayette College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalal works at
Dr. Chalal has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chalal speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.