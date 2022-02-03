Overview

Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Chalal works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.