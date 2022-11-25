Overview

Dr. Joseph Cerbin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cerbin works at South Bend Clinic Granger in Granger, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.