Dr. Joseph Cerami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Cerami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Cerami works at
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Pembroke Pines400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 691-3093Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Davie7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 869-5095
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 203-5394Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Awesome Experience All Around! Very Friendly Staff! / Easy To Understand! Clean Office! I Understand How My Heart Works A Little More Now! Will Recommend To Family And Friends!
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639231590
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School|Mt. Sinai Medical Center/University of Miami School of Medicine
- Jersey Shore Medical Center/University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Jersey Shore U Med Ctr
- Saint Vicent's Medical Center|St. Vincent's Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
