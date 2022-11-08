See All General Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Centeno works at Surgical Specialists, Inc. in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Locations

    Surgical Specialists, Inc.
    316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 (805) 348-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr Centeno is literally an amazing doctor! He actually listens to his patients and shows that he actually cares! He was the only doctor that believed my pain and helped me after other doctors would turn me down. He did my surgery back in April 2022 and my final surgery to reconnect my colon in October 2022. Im forever grateful for this doctor! You can actually tell he has passion for his job and that's what makes him the great doctor and human that he is today! Thank you again Dr. Centeno for being a great person !
    Jass Juarez — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1467584409
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

