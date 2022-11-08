Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Centeno works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists, Inc.316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 348-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Centeno?
Dr Centeno is literally an amazing doctor! He actually listens to his patients and shows that he actually cares! He was the only doctor that believed my pain and helped me after other doctors would turn me down. He did my surgery back in April 2022 and my final surgery to reconnect my colon in October 2022. Im forever grateful for this doctor! You can actually tell he has passion for his job and that’s what makes him the great doctor and human that he is today! Thank you again Dr. Centeno for being a great person !
About Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467584409
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centeno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Centeno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Centeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Centeno works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Centeno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centeno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.