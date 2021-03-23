Dr. Cavallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Cavallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cavallo, MD is a Dermatologist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 575 Underhill Blvd Ste 100, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-2294
-
2
Away From Home Senior Day Care1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (516) 921-2294
-
3
Cavallo and Horlick Dermatology169 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-2294
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Cavallo's patient for over a decade and have the utmost respect for him and the office staff. His care, advice, and kindness have been a tremendous support during multiple episodes of skin cancer and other various skin diseases. He is always patient and carefully answers I might have. Patients are greeted warmly and graciously offered assistance with any medical forms and/or appointments. Additionally, I have never had to wait more than 10 minutes for my appointment. The office is spotlessly clean, sunny, and filled with current magazines (except during the current covid crisis). I know that might sound silly, but it is just another reminder that this is a medical establishment that does everything possible to make their patients feel respected and comfortable.
About Dr. Joseph Cavallo, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932212354
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Cavallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavallo has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavallo speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.