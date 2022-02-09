Dr. Joseph Catania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Catania, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Catania, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Catania works at
Locations
New York Spine and Wellness Center5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 2, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3105
Camillus Office5417 W Genesee St Ste 1, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 432-4900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
New York Spine and Wellness Center5496 E Taft Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 552-6700
New York Spine and Wellness Center6711 Towpath Rd Ste 265, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 703-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t needed to go in awhile because he’s that good in what he does. He’s caring, patient and listens to the patient as to what is going on. Then proceeds with precision talking you through the procedure. I’d recommend anyone to see him if you’re not getting the help or relief from pain you’re experiencing. I’d definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Joseph Catania, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194710806
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catania has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catania accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catania works at
Dr. Catania has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Catania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.