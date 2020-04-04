Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University
Dr. Castillo works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress Office11850 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-0176
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr Castillo delivered my son during a hurricane 8/31/80 & my daughter 5/22/82. He even followed my care after varicose vein surgery in 1981 & said "good-bye" when I moved to FL in 1982. I haven't seen him since, but I owe a life of gratitude to this man. Son has 4 girls & 1 boy. Daughter has 1 girl & 1 boy. I wouldn't be a grandma without him. I have worked w over 15 OB-GYN docs in my career. I became an Office Manager & opened an OB-GYN office from the ground up. I then became an RN. OB-GYN was my first Love in my career. At 60 yo now, a military widow & ordained chaplain I can't Thank this man enough for the Inspiration he has been to me and my life. Ladies, if you are looking for a doctor that really cares, please don't hesitate to come to this doctor. I don't know where I would be without him. I owe him a lifetime of Thanks. You can't go wrong with this doctor. I now live back in Texas and only hope someday to see him again and give him the biggest hug ever.
About Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1659348969
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.