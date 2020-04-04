See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University

Dr. Castillo works at Dr Magdy Tadros in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cypress Office
    11850 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-0176

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Apr 04, 2020
    Dr Castillo delivered my son during a hurricane 8/31/80 & my daughter 5/22/82. He even followed my care after varicose vein surgery in 1981 & said "good-bye" when I moved to FL in 1982. I haven't seen him since, but I owe a life of gratitude to this man. Son has 4 girls & 1 boy. Daughter has 1 girl & 1 boy. I wouldn't be a grandma without him. I have worked w over 15 OB-GYN docs in my career. I became an Office Manager & opened an OB-GYN office from the ground up. I then became an RN. OB-GYN was my first Love in my career. At 60 yo now, a military widow & ordained chaplain I can't Thank this man enough for the Inspiration he has been to me and my life. Ladies, if you are looking for a doctor that really cares, please don't hesitate to come to this doctor. I don't know where I would be without him. I owe him a lifetime of Thanks. You can't go wrong with this doctor. I now live back in Texas and only hope someday to see him again and give him the biggest hug ever.
    Donna Shafer — Apr 04, 2020
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • Baylor University
    • Harvard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo works at Dr Magdy Tadros in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Castillo’s profile.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

