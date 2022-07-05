Dr. Joseph Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Casey, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-6700
-
2
Holy Cross HealthPlex1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casey took the time to listen, explain and answer all my questions. He was extremely thorough, and I really appreciate the time he took with me.
About Dr. Joseph Casey, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821012857
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital and Health System
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
