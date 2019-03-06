Overview

Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Casadonte works at Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Tampa, FL, Clearwater, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.