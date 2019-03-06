See All Pediatric Neurologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Casadonte works at Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Tampa, FL, Clearwater, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL
    5881 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8994
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL
    885 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8994
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:45am
  3. 3
    Pediatric Neurology Associates
    4150 N Armenia Ave Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 322-7926
  4. 4
    Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL
    3253 N McMullen Booth Rd Fl 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8994
  5. 5
    Pediatric Neurology Associates-St Petersburg Office
    625 6th Ave S Ste 405, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8994
  6. 6
    Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL
    3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd # 22, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 498-8994
  7. 7
    Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL
    2508 W Virginia Ave Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 878-2191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982632162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schneider Chldns Hospital
    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casadonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casadonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casadonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casadonte has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casadonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Casadonte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casadonte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casadonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casadonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

