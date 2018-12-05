Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Brooklyn and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Caruso works at
Locations
-
1
Mansfield Office2800 E Broad St Ste 318, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 375-0300
-
2
Genesis II Age Management P.A.515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 416, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 375-0300
- 3 2801 Bolton Boone Dr Ste 105, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 296-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caruso?
My experience was great. Staff was very nice and the Dr was very friendly and thorough. I would highly recommend them to everyone.
About Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1619901584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UMDNJ
- SUNY Brooklyn
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caruso speaks Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.