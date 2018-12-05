See All Vascular Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Brooklyn and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Caruso works at Methodist Mansfield Medical Group in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Desoto, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mansfield Office
    2800 E Broad St Ste 318, Mansfield, TX 76063
    Genesis II Age Management P.A.
    515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 416, Arlington, TX 76014
    2801 Bolton Boone Dr Ste 105, Desoto, TX 75115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Arlington
  Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Bowel Infarction
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Air and Gas Embolism
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Blood Clot
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Varices
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer
Leg Venous Ulcer
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vein Diseases
Venous Access Creation and Care
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Reflux
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wound Care and Management
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2018
    My experience was great. Staff was very nice and the Dr was very friendly and thorough. I would highly recommend them to everyone.
    Maria Cisneros in Grand Prairie, TX — Dec 05, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD

    Specialties
    Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1619901584
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Internship
    UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    SUNY Brooklyn
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

