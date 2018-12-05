Overview

Dr. Joseph Caruso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Brooklyn and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Caruso works at Methodist Mansfield Medical Group in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Desoto, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.