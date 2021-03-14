Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD
Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Main Office30 N Union Rd Ste 104, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-3990
- ECMC Health Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Medicaid
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr Carunana. I had him for Gastric Bypass in 2004. And he’s a really great dr. This surgery changed and saved my Life.
About Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1134123417
- EJ Meyer Meml Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Dr. Caruana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.