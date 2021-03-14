Overview

Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Caruana works at Synergy Bariatrics in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.