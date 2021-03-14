See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD

Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (36)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.

Dr. Caruana works at Synergy Bariatrics in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    30 N Union Rd Ste 104, Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 565-3990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • ECMC Health Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Medicaid
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 14, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr Carunana. I had him for Gastric Bypass in 2004. And he’s a really great dr. This surgery changed and saved my Life.
    Margaret Krasowski — Mar 14, 2021
    Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Caruana, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Medical Education

