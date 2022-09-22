Overview

Dr. Joseph Carrozza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Carrozza works at Joseph K. Carrozza M.D. in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY and Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.