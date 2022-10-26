Overview

Dr. Joseph Carrasco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Catholic Mother and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carrasco works at Aegis Medical Group in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.