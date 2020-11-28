Overview

Dr. Joseph Carmichael, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Carmichael works at Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery in Orange, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal and Rectal Cancer, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.