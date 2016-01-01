See All Pediatricians in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Joseph Carella, MD

Pediatrics
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Joseph Carella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They completed their residency with Boston Fltg Hosp-Tufts-New

Dr. Carella works at San Antonio Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    S.a. Medical Center Inc.
    610 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 541-4090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Joseph Carella, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548277767
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Fltg Hosp-Tufts-New
    Internship
    • Boston Fltg Hosp-Tufts-New
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Carella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carella works at San Antonio Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carella’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carella. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

