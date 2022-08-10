See All Podiatrists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Joseph Carbone, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Carbone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Carbone works at Rochester Foot Care Associates in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester Foot Care Associates
    490 TITUS AVE, Rochester, NY 14617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 544-3620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr Carbone is awesome! I was in the office yesterday and I felt he explained everything about the procedure and even offered an alternative so I don’t have to keep coming back!!! Even though it was near the end of the day he took the time to actually have a conversation with me and made me feel he wasn’t just rushing me in and out. If you need a foot care specialist, I highly recommend him
    Jennifer Hayes — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Carbone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386606630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John Fisher College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Carbone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carbone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carbone works at Rochester Foot Care Associates in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Carbone’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

