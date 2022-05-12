Dr. Joseph Caradonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caradonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Caradonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Caradonna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Caradonna works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic, Gastroenterology14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 280-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caradonna?
Dr. Caradonna was my doctor for 21 years. I trusted & believed in him. He was neither in a hurry or made me feel like I was wasting his time. He has retired now & I hope he is completely enjoying his retirement!!!
About Dr. Joseph Caradonna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1497847057
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla Med Center
- Indiana University Med Center
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caradonna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caradonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caradonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caradonna works at
Dr. Caradonna has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caradonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Caradonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caradonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caradonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caradonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.