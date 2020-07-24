See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Caprioli works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blindness and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.
    100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-9442
  2. 2
    Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-8021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Blindness
Optic Neuritis
Glaucoma
Blindness
Optic Neuritis

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Caprioli has treated my glaucoma for 11 years. He is excellent by every method of evaluation. He is a wonderful person who is dedicated to vision preservation. He listens to the patient and answers all patient questions. He loves his work and enjoys people. I still have excellent vision and it is because of his management of my case. He has the healing hands of the best physician one can ever hope to meet. People come from all over the western US to have him care for their glaucoma. He is a world leader in glaucoma research and treatment.
    Victor Vacquier — Jul 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417979584
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Ophthalmology
