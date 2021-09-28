See All Plastic Surgeons in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Joseph Capella, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Capella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Capella works at Capella Plastic Surgery in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capella Plastic Surgery
    545 Island Rd Ste 2A, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 818-9199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Breast Hypoplasia
Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Breast Hypoplasia

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 28, 2021
I lost some weight and my arms literally collapsed into a crepey loose skin mess. I did not want surgery. I tried every lotion, potion, laser and exercise with zero improvement. I knew surgery was the only way to fix it and began researching surgeons. I was TERRIFIED of the scars, but decided scars would be better than what I had. I met several surgeons and decided to have Dr. Joseph Capella do the surgery. Beware that many plastic surgeons say they do this procedure, many may have done a few and they will do it for you, but Dr. Capella has done this extensively. I have waited a year to post this review to be sure of the results. I am thrilled. I am back in tank tops and sun dresses. The scar is barely noticeable and placement is under the arm so you can't see it from front or back. I have NEVER had a physician and their office be so responsive. Dr. Capella is exceptionally skilled, honest, genuine, and with you every step of the way. I could not be more pleased.
Sep 28, 2021
Dr. Joseph Capella, MD
About Dr. Joseph Capella, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  32 years of experience
  English
  1518925130
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Capella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Capella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Capella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Capella works at Capella Plastic Surgery in Ramsey, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Capella’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Capella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

