Dr. Joseph Capella, MD
Dr. Joseph Capella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Capella works at
Capella Plastic Surgery545 Island Rd Ste 2A, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 818-9199
I lost some weight and my arms literally collapsed into a crepey loose skin mess. I did not want surgery. I tried every lotion, potion, laser and exercise with zero improvement. I knew surgery was the only way to fix it and began researching surgeons. I was TERRIFIED of the scars, but decided scars would be better than what I had. I met several surgeons and decided to have Dr. Joseph Capella do the surgery. Beware that many plastic surgeons say they do this procedure, many may have done a few and they will do it for you, but Dr. Capella has done this extensively. I have waited a year to post this review to be sure of the results. I am thrilled. I am back in tank tops and sun dresses. The scar is barely noticeable and placement is under the arm so you can't see it from front or back. I have NEVER had a physician and their office be so responsive. Dr. Capella is exceptionally skilled, honest, genuine, and with you every step of the way. I could not be more pleased.
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
32 years of experience
English
- 1518925130
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Capella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Capella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capella.
