Dr. Joseph Cano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Cano works at
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 295, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second colonoscopy by Dr. Cano. He and the entire staff are amazing people. Nobody wants to have this done, but they make the entire experience as pleasant as it can possibly be.
About Dr. Joseph Cano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932469293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
