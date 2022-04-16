Overview

Dr. Joseph Camps, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Doctors' Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Camps works at Southeastern Urological Center in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Perry, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.