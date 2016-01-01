Dr. Joseph Campellone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campellone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Campellone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Campellone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Campellone works at
Cooper University Health Care1935 Marlton Pike E Fl 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902996796
- Albert Einstein Med Center|Pa Hospital Uphs
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Campellone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campellone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Campellone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Campellone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campellone works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campellone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campellone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campellone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campellone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.