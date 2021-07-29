See All Otolaryngologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Dr. Campanelli works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nosebleed
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Nosebleed
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1487690749
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Cedars Sinai MC|Cedars Sinai medical center
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.