Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Office2222 S 16th St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 435-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing care for my 91 year old grandma needing a tooth extraction!! The entire experience was delightful...phone calls, receptionist, sweet, sweet nurse and Dr. Camaraderie went above and beyond our highest bar. Grandma was the recipient of a generous random act of kindness from Dr. Camarata that was so timely and so very much appreciated. Recommended to all my friends.
About Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700862810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
