Dr. Joseph Caligaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Caligaris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital Obstetrics Gynecology Montgomery11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 2400, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 985-9966
Tchp Obgyn Liberty Township6939 Cox Rd Ste 350, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 564-1600
Office Based Anesthesia Services LLC2123 Auburn Ave Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 985-9966
Tchms - Obgyn - Red Bank4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 871-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caligaris is a perfect mix of old-school and new-school care. He does his procedures with confidence and knowledge, and always listens to me as the patient!
About Dr. Joseph Caligaris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588635122
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caligaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caligaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caligaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caligaris has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caligaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Caligaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caligaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caligaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caligaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.