See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Joseph Burns, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Burns, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Burns works at Joseph Burns, MD | Wellstar Othropedics in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
4.7 (202)
View Profile
Dr. David Stokes, MD
Dr. David Stokes, MD
4.6 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
4.8 (120)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Burns, MD | Wellstar Othropedics
    2450 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 204, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 267-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Bicep Injuries
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Bicep Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?

    Mar 27, 2021
    Dr. Joseph Burns is a Superstar in my book. First rate, 5 Star Orthopedic Professional I am an avid mountain biker, who has had 3 previous surgeries on my right shoulder. It had been obliterated from crashes. Before Dr. Burns, the last surgeon told me, to find a new sport, or the next time would most likely result in shoulder replacement. Well, it happened again, another crash. After extensive research, I chose Dr. Burns, over many others, to do what I was told couldn’t be done. The moment I met with him, I knew I had made the right choice. I had never been more comfortable and confidant in a surgeon. Given the skills of Dr. Burns along with the generous donation of a cadaver’s tissue, “thank you whoever you were”, my shoulder is back in use, and I am riding as good, as ever I was. I most highly recommend Dr. Burns Thank you, Dr. Burns, you are an incredible individual, and an outstanding surgeon. So very sorry you are no longer here in So. Cal. J. Olson Palmdale, CA.
    Jay Olson — Mar 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Burns, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Burns, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burns to family and friends

    Dr. Burns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Burns, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Burns, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457347874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Joseph Burns, MD | Wellstar Othropedics in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Burns, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.