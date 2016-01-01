Overview

Dr. Joseph Burick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mogadore, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Burick works at Portage Hills Family Medicine in Mogadore, OH with other offices in Coventry Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.