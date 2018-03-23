Dr. Joseph Buran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Buran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Buran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Buran works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgery PC1150 Youngs Rd Ste 107, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buran?
I’ve been a patient since f Dr Buran’s for a number of years . I’ve had both knees replaced and shoulder surgery . Everyone in the offfice from the front desk to the billing to the nursing staff and Dr Buran have been Wonderful to work with . I can’t say enough about how comfortable I felt through each experience . Thank you to all for providing exceptional care !
About Dr. Joseph Buran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740293893
Education & Certifications
- Erie County Med Center
- Millard Fillmore Hospital
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buran works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.