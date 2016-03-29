Overview

Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Buglisi Jr works at Sun Coast Medical in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.