Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buglisi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Buglisi Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Buglisi Eye Care1021 HARGETT ST, Jacksonville, NC 28540 Directions (910) 378-8131
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buglisi Jr?
Dr Buglisi is a consumate professional. My cataract surgeries on both eyes were essentially non events...ten minute procedures , little post op discomfort with good vision within a day, and superb vision within two days.Could not have asked for a better experience or results.
About Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083821789
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buglisi Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buglisi Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buglisi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buglisi Jr works at
Dr. Buglisi Jr has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buglisi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buglisi Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buglisi Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buglisi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buglisi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.