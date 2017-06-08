Overview

Dr. Joseph Buendia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Buendia works at Mercy General Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.