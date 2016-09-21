Overview

Dr. Joseph Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Ballad Health Medical Associates in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.