Dr. Joseph Brown, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Southern Illinois University School Of Med

Dr. Brown works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Michigan
    1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 (616) 459-7101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Pennock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    4 Star
    3 Star
    2 Star
    1 Star
    Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Brown, DO

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    1235127648
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Southern Illinois University School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Community General Osteopathic Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Community General Osteopathic Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

