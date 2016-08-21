See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Broujerdi works at South Bay Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Arts of Beverly Hills Inc.
    9401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1105, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-9200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Broujerdi?

Aug 21, 2016
Dr. Broujerdi I am a past patient in need of seeing you once again. I would appreciate someone calling me back on Monday August 22nd at (661) 376-5195. Thank you advance. Sincerely, Graciela Garcia
Graciela Garcia in Wasco, CA — Aug 21, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Broujerdi to family and friends

Dr. Broujerdi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Broujerdi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629126636
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Broujerdi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Broujerdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Broujerdi works at South Bay Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Broujerdi’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Broujerdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broujerdi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broujerdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broujerdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.