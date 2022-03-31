Overview

Dr. Joseph Brigance, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Brigance works at Ear, Nose, Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Huntsville, P.C. in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.