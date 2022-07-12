Dr. Joseph Brier, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brier, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Brier, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wylie, TX.
Dr. Brier works at
Locations
-
1
Wylie Dental Associates611 W Brown St Ste 100, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 640-2972Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brier?
Dr. Brier has been wonderful at helping me with several issues that have been ongoing with a crown and my bite. He has been the first dentist out of many of steps to take that are not the extreme! I have sent my husband to him and will definitely recommend other friends and family.
About Dr. Joseph Brier, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1891224010
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brier accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brier works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.