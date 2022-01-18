Dr. Joseph Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Brewer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, F W Huston Medical Center, Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Plaza Infectious Disease PC4320 Wornall Rd Ste 440, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- F W Huston Medical Center
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Truly caring and thoughtful. Just what a dr should be. Thank you.
About Dr. Joseph Brewer, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.