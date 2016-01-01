Dr. Joseph Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Boyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Boyer, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Boyer works at
Locations
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (617) 355-6000
Cardiology Consultants19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 533-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Boyer, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356341663
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co Med Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Fordham Un
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyer speaks Spanish.
Dr. Boyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.