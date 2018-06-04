See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Bouvier works at Baystate Eye Care Group ( Commonwealth Eyecare Professionals) in Springfield, MA with other offices in Longmeadow, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Eye Care
    275 Bicentennial Hwy, Springfield, MA 01118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 783-3100
  2. 2
    Baystate Eye Care Group
    813 Williams St, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 783-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bouvier?

    Jun 04, 2018
    One of the best! A true professional in his field. Knowledgeable and current as always. Superb bedside personality.
    chris sawyer in springfield, MA — Jun 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bouvier to family and friends

    Dr. Bouvier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bouvier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295744720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lions Eye Institue/Albany Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill-Cornell School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall / Usaf Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouvier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bouvier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bouvier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bouvier has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouvier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouvier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouvier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouvier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouvier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.