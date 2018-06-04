Overview

Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Bouvier works at Baystate Eye Care Group ( Commonwealth Eyecare Professionals) in Springfield, MA with other offices in Longmeadow, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.