Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD
Dr. Joseph Bouvier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Baystate Eye Care275 Bicentennial Hwy, Springfield, MA 01118 Directions (413) 783-3100
Baystate Eye Care Group813 Williams St, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 783-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
One of the best! A true professional in his field. Knowledgeable and current as always. Superb bedside personality.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Lions Eye Institue/Albany Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill-Cornell School Of Medicine
- Wilford Hall / Usaf Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of California, Berkeley
Dr. Bouvier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouvier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouvier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouvier has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouvier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bouvier speaks Russian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouvier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouvier.
